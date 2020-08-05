Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DTD

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 104,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of DTD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were General Electric, trading up about 0.5% with over 27.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 1.7% on volume of over 22.6 million shares. Assurant is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14.8% on the day, while Energizer Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 17.9%.

