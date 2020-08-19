Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DLN

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 306,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 114,000. Shares of DLN were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Target, trading up about 11.7% with over 25.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, up about 0.6% on volume of over 23.2 million shares. Gilead Sciences is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 4.1%.

