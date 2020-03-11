Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 401,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of DJD were down about 4.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Apple, trading down about 3% with over 21.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, off about 4% on volume of over 17.2 million shares. UnitedHealth Group is the component faring the best Wednesday, lower by about 0.2% on the day, while Boeing is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 11.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.