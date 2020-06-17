Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 61,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of DIVB were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were American Airlines Group, trading off about 2.9% with over 35.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and United Airlines Holdings, down about 3.5% on volume of over 31.3 million shares. Starwood Property Trust is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 3.9% on the day, while Royal Caribbean Cruises is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

