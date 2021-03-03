Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHS

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 736,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 57,000. Shares of DHS were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading up about 1.1% with over 26.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 2.1% on volume of over 22.3 million shares. Diamondback Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 9.9% on the day, while B&G Foods is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 7.2%.

