Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CWI

The SPDR— MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 722,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 156,000. Shares of CWI were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were NIO, trading up about 1.3% with over 65.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Xpeng, down about 4.2% on volume of over 19.2 million shares. GSX Techedu is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 28.4% on the day, while Alimentation Couche-tard is lagging other components of the SPDR— MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, trading lower by about 10.2%.

