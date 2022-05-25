Markets
Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

BNK Invest
The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 120,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of CRBN were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Snap, trading up about 12% with over 95.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, trading flat on volume of over 49.8 million shares. Carvana is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14.1% on the day, while Moderna is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, trading lower by about 3.7%.

