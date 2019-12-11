Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPX

The Copper Miners ETF (COPX) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 678,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of COPX were up about 2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Freeport-McMoran (FCX), trading up about 4% with over 18.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ), up about 4% on volume of over 3.8 million shares. Hudbay Minerals (HBM.CA) is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.CA) is lagging other components of the Copper Miners ETF, trading up by about 1.9%.

