Markets
BRF

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 51,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of BRF were up about 7.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading up about 18.7% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcos Dorados Holdings, up about 5.9% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Arco Platform is lagging other components of the Brazil Small-Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 5.8%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BRF GOL ARCO ARCE

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular