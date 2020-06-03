Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 51,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of BRF were up about 7.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, trading up about 18.7% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcos Dorados Holdings, up about 5.9% on volume of over 1.7 million shares. Arco Platform is lagging other components of the Brazil Small-Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 5.8%.

