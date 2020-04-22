Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BRF

The Brazil Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 246,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of BRF were up about 3.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Arcos Dorados Holdings, trading up about 1.4% with over 437,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, up about 6% on volume of over 282,000 shares. Adecoagro is lagging other components of the Brazil Small-Cap ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 0.8%.

