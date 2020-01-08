Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOM

The iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (AOM) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 154,000. Shares of AOM were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nio (NIO), trading up about 4.9% with over 46.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Chesapeake Energy (CHK), down about 7.2% on volume of over 33.2 million shares. Mechel (MTL) is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 14.3% on the day, while Livent (LTHM) is lagging other components of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 11.4%.

