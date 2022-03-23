Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOM

The iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 603,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 226,000. Shares of AOM were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Didi Global, trading up about 0.9% with over 61.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, up about 1.6% on volume of over 53.6 million shares. Iqiyi is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 17.6% on the day, while Vicor is lagging other components of the iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 15.6%.

