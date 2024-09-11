The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 229,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of XSLV were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were LXP Industrial Trust, trading off about 2.8% with over 867,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Genworth Financial, off about 1.6% on volume of over 575,000 shares. Verra Mobility is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Spartannash is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSLV

