Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were LXP Industrial Trust, trading off about 2.8% with over 867,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Genworth Financial, off about 1.6% on volume of over 575,000 shares. Verra Mobility is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Spartannash is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSLV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.