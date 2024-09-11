News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSLV

September 11, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 229,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of XSLV were down about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were LXP Industrial Trust, trading off about 2.8% with over 867,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Genworth Financial, off about 1.6% on volume of over 575,000 shares. Verra Mobility is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Spartannash is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF, trading lower by about 4.3%.

