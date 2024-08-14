Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLG

The Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 8.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.9 million. Shares of XLG were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.5% with over 183.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2.7% on volume of over 35.3 million shares. Netflix is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Alphabet is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

