Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.5% with over 183.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2.7% on volume of over 35.3 million shares. Netflix is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 2.1% on the day, while Alphabet is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Top 50 ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XLG
