Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 654,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 156,000. Shares of VIOO were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading up about 6.7% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wolfspeed, down about 5.1% on volume of over 18.6 million shares. Sitime is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.1% on the day, while Vital Energy is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

