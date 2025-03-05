Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading up about 6.7% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wolfspeed, down about 5.1% on volume of over 18.6 million shares. Sitime is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.1% on the day, while Vital Energy is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO
