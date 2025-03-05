News & Insights

Markets
VIOO

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

March 05, 2025 — 01:26 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 654,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 156,000. Shares of VIOO were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Mara Holdings, trading up about 6.7% with over 32.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wolfspeed, down about 5.1% on volume of over 18.6 million shares. Sitime is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.1% on the day, while Vital Energy is lagging other components of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOOVIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VIOO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VIOO
MARA
WOLF
SITM
VTLE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.