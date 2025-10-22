Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading down about 2.7% with over 59.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 5.1% on volume of over 55.2 million shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price Value ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL
