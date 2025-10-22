The T. Rowe Price Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 454,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 45,000. Shares of TVAL were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were AT&T, trading down about 2.7% with over 59.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, off about 5.1% on volume of over 55.2 million shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Netflix is lagging other components of the T. Rowe Price Value ETF, trading lower by about 9.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TVAL

