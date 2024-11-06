Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.1% with over 137.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 14.4% on volume of over 115.8 million shares. Synchrony Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 18.9% on the day, while Super Micro Computer is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 23.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
