The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 700,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 80,000. Shares of SPYX were up about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 4.1% with over 137.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 14.4% on volume of over 115.8 million shares. Synchrony Financial is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 18.9% on the day, while Super Micro Computer is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 23.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.