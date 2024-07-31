Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 11% with over 269.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Advanced Micro Devices, up about 3.1% on volume of over 72.9 million shares. Vistra is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 14.1% on the day, while Humana is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 9.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX
