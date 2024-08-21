Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RWK

News & Insights

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 194,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of RWK were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Macys, trading down about 11.8% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Arcadium Lithium, up about 6% on volume of over 6.4 million shares. Capri Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 6.8% on the day.

