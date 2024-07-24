Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 410,000. Shares of RSPT were off about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 4.3% with over 167.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 3% on volume of over 31.7 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Roper Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.

