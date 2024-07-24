Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 4.3% with over 167.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 3% on volume of over 31.7 million shares. Enphase Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 12.3% on the day, while Roper Technologies is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Technology ETF, trading lower by about 8.3%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.