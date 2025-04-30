Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGC

The AB US Large Cap Strategic Equities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 673,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of LRGC were off about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 2.4% with over 109.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Starbucks, down about 6.8% on volume of over 24.9 million shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day.

