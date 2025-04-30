Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading off about 2.4% with over 109.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Starbucks, down about 6.8% on volume of over 24.9 million shares. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 3.7% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LRGC
