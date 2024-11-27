News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ

November 27, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

The iShares Global Healthcare ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 515,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 139,000. Shares of IXJ were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.4% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 1.5% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Universal Health Services is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.

