Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Pfizer, trading up about 0.4% with over 9.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Merck, up about 1.5% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.9% on the day, while Universal Health Services is lagging other components of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF, trading lower by about 1.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXJ
