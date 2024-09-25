Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAI

News & Insights

The iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 840,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of IAI were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Coinbase Global, trading down about 1.9% with over 3.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Robinhood Markets, down about 0.9% on volume of over 2.4 million shares. LPL Financial Holdings is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.1% on the day, while B. Riley Financial is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

