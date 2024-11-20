The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 201,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FTXO were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading off about 0.8% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, off about 0.4% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. First Citizens Bancshares is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.