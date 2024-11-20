Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Bank of America, trading off about 0.8% with over 9.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Wells Fargo, off about 0.4% on volume of over 5.5 million shares. First Citizens Bancshares is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXO
