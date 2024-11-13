Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 0.1% with over 26.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2.5% on volume of over 23.8 million shares. Charter Communications is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.7% on the day, while Skyworks Solutions is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.