The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 271,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of FTA were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading off about 0.1% with over 26.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 2.5% on volume of over 23.8 million shares. Charter Communications is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 5.7% on the day, while Skyworks Solutions is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 4%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTA

