Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 129.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.5% on volume of over 72.3 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.8% on the day, while Deckers Outdoor is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA
