The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 525,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of EUSA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 129.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.5% on volume of over 72.3 million shares. Albemarle is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 6.8% on the day, while Deckers Outdoor is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

