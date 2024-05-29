News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

May 29, 2024 — 12:15 pm EDT

The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 125,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of EUSA were down about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 3.3% with over 30.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 0.1% on volume of over 28.3 million shares. Dicks Sporting Goods is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.5% on the day, while Toast is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

