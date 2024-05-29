Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 3.3% with over 30.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 0.1% on volume of over 28.3 million shares. Dicks Sporting Goods is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 16.5% on the day, while Toast is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA
