The iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 571,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 30,000. Shares of BALI were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 1.1% with over 89.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Snap, up about 15.6% on volume of over 59.6 million shares. Wingstop is lagging other components of the iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF Wednesday, trading lower by about 19%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BALI

