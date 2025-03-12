News & Insights

AVLV

Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLV

March 12, 2025 — 12:54 pm EDT

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 505,000. Shares of AVLV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading down about 1.2% with over 61.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 1.6% on volume of over 31.9 million shares. Talen Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 11.2% on the day, while Harley-davidson is lagging other components of the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.

