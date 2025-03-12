Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Ford Motor, trading down about 1.2% with over 61.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, down about 1.6% on volume of over 31.9 million shares. Talen Energy is the component faring the best Wednesday, higher by about 11.2% on the day, while Harley-davidson is lagging other components of the Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF, trading lower by about 6.5%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AVLV
