Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.7% with over 88.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.5% on volume of over 70.5 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Lockheed Martin is lagging other components of the American Century Large Cap Equity ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACLC
