The American Century Large Cap Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Wednesday, with over 386,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 27,000. Shares of ACLC were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Wednesday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.7% with over 88.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.5% on volume of over 70.5 million shares. Broadcom is the component faring the best Wednesday, up by about 2.2% on the day, while Lockheed Martin is lagging other components of the American Century Large Cap Equity ETF, trading lower by about 4.9%.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.