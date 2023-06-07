In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vertex Energy, up about 7% and shares of Permian Resources, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, down about 2.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, up by about 0.5%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, higher by about 0.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IPAC

