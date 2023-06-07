News & Insights

Markets
VTNR

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IPAC

June 07, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vertex Energy, up about 7% and shares of Permian Resources, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF, down about 2.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, up by about 0.5%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, higher by about 0.6% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IPAC
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XOP, IPAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VTNR
PR
MLCO
MAXN
IPAC
XOP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.