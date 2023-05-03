In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Immunogen, up about 129.8% and shares of Mersana Therapeutics, up about 38.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Comstock Resources, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of CVR Energy, lower by about 7.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: XBI, IEO

