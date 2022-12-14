In trading on Wednesday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Blend Labs, up about 9.2% and shares of Amplitude, up about 7.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Latin America 40 ETF, off about 1.9% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: WCLD, ILF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.