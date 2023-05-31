In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 5.2% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, off about 3.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Technipfmc, lower by about 5.6%, and shares of Transocean, lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, OIH

