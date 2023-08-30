In trading on Wednesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 3.1% and shares of Nexgen Energy, up about 2.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, off about 1.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Rex American Resources, lower by about 7.1%, and shares of Altus Power, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: URA, ICLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.