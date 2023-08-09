In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Array Technologies (ARRY), up about 28.1% and shares of First Solar (FSLR), up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW), off about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of 2U (TWOU), lower by about 28.5%, and shares of Roblox (RBLX), lower by about 20.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: TAN, ARKW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.