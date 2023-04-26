News & Insights

Wednesday's ETF Movers: SKYY, TAN

April 26, 2023 — 02:38 pm EDT

In trading on Wednesday, the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mongodb, up about 13.3% and shares of Datadog, up about 12.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, down about 5% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Enphase Energy, lower by about 24.7%, and shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, lower by about 11.2% on the day.

Stocks mentioned

MDB
DDOG
ENPH
MAXN
TAN
SKYY

