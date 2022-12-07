Markets

Wednesday's ETF Movers: SIL, CQQQ

December 07, 2022 — 12:01 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the Silver Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Bear Creek Mining, up about 6.3% and shares of Endeavour Silver, up about 5.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Zhihu, lower by about 9.4%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

