In trading on Wednesday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 5.6% and shares of Piedmont Lithium, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Steel Dynamics, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: REMX, XLB

