News & Insights

Markets
MP

Wednesday's ETF Movers: REMX, XLB

July 05, 2023 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 5.6% and shares of Piedmont Lithium, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 2.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Steel Dynamics, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Freeport-mcmoran, lower by about 3.4% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: REMX, XLB
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: REMX, XLB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MP
PLL
STLD
FCX
XLB
REMX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.