Markets
FOXA

Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, XLC

February 08, 2023 — 12:06 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fox, up about 5.6% and shares of Cme Group, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lumen Technologies, lower by about 24.1%, and shares of Alphabet, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, XLC
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, XLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FOXA
CME
LUMN
GOOGL
XLC
QVML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.