In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fox, up about 5.6% and shares of Cme Group, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, off about 3.4% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Lumen Technologies, lower by about 24.1%, and shares of Alphabet, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, XLC

