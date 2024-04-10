And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), off about 4.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY), lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS), lower by about 8.4% on the day.
VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, KRE
