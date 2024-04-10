Wednesday's ETF Movers: QVML, KRE

In trading on Wednesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of NRG Energy (NRG), up about 2.1% and shares of Constellation Energy (CEG), up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE), off about 4.7% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Valley National Bancorp (VLY), lower by about 8.6%, and shares of Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS), lower by about 8.4% on the day.

