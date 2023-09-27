In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Propetro Holding, up about 6.4% and shares of Helix Energy Solutions, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Gold Miners ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Anglogold Ashanti, lower by about 8.3%, and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, GDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.