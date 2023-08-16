In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Technipfmc, up about 3.3% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 2.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Weibo, lower by about 2.1%, and shares of Tuya, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, CQQQ

