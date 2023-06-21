In trading on Wednesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Core Laboratories, up about 6.8% and shares of Nabors Industries, up about 3.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, down about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Roblox, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Palantir Technologies, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: OIH, ARKK

