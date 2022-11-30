Markets
XPEV

Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, IHAK

November 30, 2022 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Xpeng, up about 42.9% and shares of LI Auto, up about 18% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, down about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Crowdstrike Holdings, lower by about 19.6%, and shares of Sentinelone, lower by about 10.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, IHAK

