In trading on Wednesday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacwest Bancorp, up about 28.4% and shares of Flushing Financial, up about 17.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, off about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Maxlinear, lower by about 19.3%, and shares of Silicon Laboratories, lower by about 9.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: KRE, XSD

