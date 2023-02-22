Markets
IBP

Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, XES

February 22, 2023 — 11:58 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Installed Building Products, up about 7.5% and shares of Toll Brothers, up about 3.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF, down about 2.8% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Transocean, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of Select Energy Services, lower by about 8% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ITB, XES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
