Wednesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XME

December 28, 2022 — 01:07 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Banco Bradesco, up about 4.5% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 3.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, down about 3.6% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Consol Energy, lower by about 10.8%, and shares of Peabody Energy, lower by about 8.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Wednesday's ETF Movers: ILF, XME

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

