Wednesday's ETF Movers: ILF, TAN

January 25, 2023 — 12:20 pm EST

In trading on Wednesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ambev, up about 2.3% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.1% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Sunrun, lower by about 10.6%, and shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 9.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

