Wednesday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, RWR

In trading on Wednesday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Majestic Silver, up about 6.8% and shares of Calibre Mining, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, off about 2.2% in Wednesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Wednesday were shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust, lower by about 7.6%, and shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

